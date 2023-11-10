Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, hocus pocus 3

Hocus Pocus 3 Writer Talks Potential Revenge Storyline

The writer of Hocus Pocus 2 and the upcoming Hocus Pocus 3 is revealing what the Sanderson sisters might end up doing in the third film.

Article Summary 'Hocus Pocus 3' teased by screenwriter Jen D'Angelo in new interview.

Potential for a Salem revenge plot hinted for the Sanderson sisters.

D'Angelo discusses the challenge of making the third movie stand out.

Questions raised about the direction of the beloved witches' next adventure.

Ever since its initial release in 1993, the Halloween Disney classic Hocus Pocus has enchanted audiences for its spooky, witch-themed fun, characters, and timeless popularity. In fact, the film recently earned a modern follow-up film (Hocus Pocus 2) that revived the trio once again with plenty of easter eggs teasing the potential for more. Now, the writer who was tapped to return for the next entry is revealing some of her thoughts on how to move forward with the Sanderson sisters (and what that might entail).

Hocus Pocus Writer on Developing Ideas for the Third Installment

While chatting with Collider about the Hocus Pocus franchise and the story behind the upcoming third installment (which is still in very early stages of development due to the ongoing strike), screenwriter Jen D'Angelo admits, "Yes, I have my theories about what we could see, and what things mean and where we could take these characters. It's interesting to be like, 'Now we have even more possibility,' and it'll be a challenge to sort of pick the avenue and really make the movie stand on its own."

D'Angelo then elaborates on the vast potential for the next entry, explaining, "With the Sanderson sisters, the thing that makes them so fun is that they really are like herding cats. So I'm like, 'Yes, Winifred learned a very valuable lesson; she loves her sisters more than anything in the world,' but she will also just immediately get distracted by whatever's put in front of her. So if you dangle the carrot of a potential revenge against Salem, which she has always wanted, she might have a backslide where she gets singularly focused on the wrong goal again."

Does this suggest that there will be a Salem revenge plot in the future via Hocus Pocus 3? Who knows! What would you like to see when the Sanderson sisters inevitably reunite for the third chapter of their long-running story?

