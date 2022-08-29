Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley In Production At Netflix, Murphy Back

Beverly Hills Cop is returning, only this time it is at Netflix. Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley, and Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will join him. The film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, is now in production and being directed by Mark Molloy from a script by Will Beall. Murphy will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films. This is the fourth film in the franchise, with the original debuting in 1984 and the two sequels in 1987 and 1994. Deadline had the news of the new title and casting.

Beverly Hills Cop Is Back

The original film was the one that cemented Murphy as a huge star and holds up to this day. "After his childhood buddy is murdered while visiting Detroit, rebellious cop Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) follows the leads to Beverly Hills, Calif., under the auspices of a vacation. He checks in with old friend Jenny Summers (Lisa Eilbacher) and starts to believe her boss, art dealer Victor Maitland (Steven Berkoff), might somehow be involved in the murder. However, Lt. Bogomil (Ronny Cox) of the Beverly Hills Police Department does not trust Foley and hinders his search for evidence." No word yet on what the plot of this new film will be.

I do have to say that I am loving these titles for these legacy sequels. Top Gun: Maverick, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Title: Character Name is always going to work. Let's get more of these instead of these reboots and relaunches using the same title as the originals, please. Halloween: Michael Myers, Demolition Man: John Spartan, Corky Romano: Corky Romano. You get it.

No word yet on a release date for this either, though with it in production, I would be shocked if we don't see it sometime later in 2023.