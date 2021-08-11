Bid For Set of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Cards On Auction Today

There's nothing quite like Winnie the Pooh. The characters of Christoper Robin's world go beyond the books, the animated series, or the various movies that have featured the ideas originally created by writer E. H. Shepard. The stories have become real, in the way that Christopher Robin's stuffed animals do. They have become ingrained in our culture due to the power of the characters. Pooh's innocence, Piglet's fears and hopes, Tigger's enthusiasm, Christopher Robin's imagination. These characters reach beyond nostalgia, as they have become so essential to many people's childhoods that they are then passed down through the generations. Children who grew up on Pooh Bear will become adults who then pass Pooh and his friends down to their children, continuing the cycle of stories and wonder. Now, fans of this classic can own a unique piece of memorabilia.

Starring the voices of Sebastian Cabot, Sterling Holloway, Paul Winchell, Clint Howard, Hal Smith, John Fiedler, Junius Matthews, Barbara Luddy, and Timothy Turner. Directed by John Lounsbery. A Walt Disney production. An unrestored set stored in a printed envelope, the cards have bright color and clean overall appearances. The envelope has mild toning and handling wear, but the cards are in Excellent condition. Auction Type Weekly Internet Comics: No Floor or Phone Bidding (Mail, Fax, Internet, and Heritage Live). Proxy bidding ends ten minutes prior to the session start time. Live Proxy bidding on Heritage Live starts 7 days before the live session begins and continues through the session. Check the Time Remaining on individual lots for details. These auctions are presented only online. Bidding Begins Approx. AUGUST 11th Wednesday Auction Dates AUGUST 18th Wednesday

Best of luck to all hoping to add this piece of Winnie the Pooh history to their collections. You can bid now at Heritage Auctions.