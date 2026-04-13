Posted in: Horror, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: eli roth, ice cream man, The Horror Section

Ice Cream Man Trailer Is Here: Eli Roth Film Set for August 7th

The trailer for Eli Roth's new film, Ice Cream Man, has been released, with The Horror Section bringing the film to theaters on August 7th.

Article Summary Eli Roth's new horror film Ice Cream Man drops its first trailer ahead of August 7th release.

The movie stars Roth, Ari Millen, Benjamin Byron Davis, and features music by Snoop Dogg.

Ice Cream Man centers on a summer town thrown into chaos by sinister ice cream treats.

Executive-produced by Nas, the film aims to be Roth’s most terrifying work yet.

Ice Cream Man, the new film from prolific horror director Eli Roth, is out on August 7th and has a new trailer. Starring Ari Millen, Benjamin Byron Davis, Roth, Karen Cliche, Dylan Hawco, Sarah Abbott, Shiloh O'Reilly, Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer, and Charlie Storey, the film features a script by Roth and Noah Belson, based on a story Roth came up with. It will also feature music by Snoop Dogg and Brandon Roberts. Below are also the first posters and the first image from the film.

Ice Cream Man…But Not That One

Ice Cream Man follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results. ICE CREAM MAN features original music by legendary GRAMMY® nominated rapper/actor Snoop Dogg and Emmy Award-winning Composer Brandon Roberts. The film is executive-produced by GRAMMY® award-winning rap icon Nas. The film is directed, produced by and stars Eli Roth (Thanksgiving, Hostel franchise, Cabin Fever), with a story by Roth and a script co-written by Roth and longtime collaborator Noah Belson (Cabin Fever).

"I've had this idea for a long, long time, and studios were too afraid of my early drafts. Now's the time to push the envelope farther than I ever have with what I think will be my most terrifying and insane film to date," says Roth. "Films like 'Ice Cream Man' are what we created The Horror Section for, to make unrated, boundary-pushing theatrical events the horror fans can all scream about for years. I'm very lucky to have such fantastic partners like MCT and, of course, all the investors in The Horror Section. "Working with Eli is always a privilege, and this film feels fresh and exciting as it's his first original project in the independent market in nearly a decade," says MCT Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. "We believe 'Ice Cream Man' will mark the start of the next great horror franchise with massive commercial potential."

If I am being honest, it seems an awful lot like the popular comic published by Image Comics since 2018, created by W. Maxwell Prince. But I will reserve judgment until I see it.

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