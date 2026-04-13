Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Combolands, Crux Games

Combolands: The New Deckbuilder-Citybuilder From Terra Nil Devs

Combolands takes the best of deckbuilding titles and meshes it with citybuilding mechanics into a new challenging but fun game

Article Summary Combolands combines deckbuilding and citybuilding for a fresh, strategic gameplay experience

Grow your city across handcrafted and procedurally generated islands with endless replay value

Unlock guilds, buildings, upgrades, and powerful combos as you progress through each run

Choose unique guilds and playstyles to refine your strategy and build the ultimate island city

Indie game developer and publisher Crux Games, the minds behind the game Terra Nil, have revealed their latest title on the way: Combolands. This game takes deckbuilding gameplay and meshes it with citybuilding mechanics, as you'll use the hand you've been dealt to make a new place to live. As you progress, you'll get new options that you can choose to play, which will increase the city's size, special buildings, resources, and more to make your new island city a formidable place to live. It's almost like someone took Sim City and melded it with Balatro. We have more details about it here from the devs, along with the latest trailer, as the game currently has a free demo on Steam.

Build the City Of Your Dreams With An Unpredictable Hand in Combolands

Combolands is a deckbuilder where instead of a deck, you're growing a town! Progress through the archipelago, facing increasingly challenging handcrafted islands, carefully placing your buildings to unlock powerful synergies and trigger cascading combos. Return to the Capital between runs and spend your earnings to unlock upgrades – buildings, heirlooms, bonuses, and more. Discover a variety of different guilds, each with unique strengths and drawbacks, and even dive into a procedurally generated maelstrom mode.

Settle a series of handcrafted islands, carefully placing your buildings to unlock powerful synergies and trigger cascading combos. Return to the capital between runs and spend your earnings to unlock content – buildings, relics, bonuses, and more. Every run, hone your strategy with a variety of different guilds, each with unique strengths and drawbacks. See how far your city can grow in endless mode, and if you beat every island, keep playing with infinite procedurally generated levels. Break the game, refine your strategy, and build a city for the ages!

Satisfying roguelike blend of deckbuilder and citybuilder mechanics

A pantheon of seven guilds with unique buildings and playstyles

Unlock more content as you progress: guilds, councilors, heirlooms, and more!

Progress through a series of handcrafted islands + a procedurally generated maelstrom mode

High replay value, where each run feels distinct

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!