Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: 4 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released

Focus Features has released more high-quality images from Robert Eggers's upcoming Nosferatu, which will be released on December 25th.

Article Summary Focus Features drops four high-quality images from Eggers' anticipated Nosferatu adaptation, fueling excitement.

Last week's character posters and a new official poster keep the buzz alive ahead of the film's December release.

Despite packed December competition, Nosferatu promises a fresh gothic horror experience with an all-star cast.

Fans anticipate more teasers, hoping the filmmakers withhold Count Orlok's full look for theatrical surprises.

The holiday season looks a little bleak, and not for the obvious reasons if you live in America. It's looking a little bleak and a little bloody because we're getting a new Robert Eggers movie, and he does not pull a single punch. This new Nosferatu adaptation continues to look fantastic with every single thing picture or frame they drop from it. We haven't gotten any new footage in a hot minute, but last week, we got a small pile of character posters. We also missed a regular poster featuring one of the best scenes from the official trailer. Now we have new images as well, four of them, so maybe Focus Features is about to bless us with another trailer sometime soon — as long as they don't show us Count Orlok's creature design in said trailer. If you have Orlok shown in the trailer, you can not release that footage; we're good with this.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!