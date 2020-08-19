Bill & Ted Face the Music Clip Reveals Kristen Schaal's Character

As new films start releasing to theatres again, Orion Pictures' highly anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music is a little over a week away. The studio's latest clip brings context to one of the newest characters in Kelly, who's played by actress/comedienne Kristen Schaal. The clip opens up as her time-traveling pod arrives to present time to confront Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) about how they're needed back in the future. The two acknowledge her as the daughter of Rufus, played by George Carlin in Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bogus Journey (1991). Rufus was the duo's original mentor and guide in the films setting them on their journey. The actor and comedian died in 2008.

Without further explanation, the duo set off with Kelly to travel to the future in the familiar CG wiring paths of time travel from the franchise. Overlooking the trio's conversation prior to their departure are the daughters Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving). Clearly, the acoustics travel pretty well from outside to the inside of the house. Both decide they need to help their fathers somehow. As an added bonus, Orion is also offering custom backgrounds for Zoom users. You can get them here.

A visitor from the future tells best friends Bill and Ted that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film comes to theaters on August 28 on SVOD and in theatres. Check out the clip below.