Bill & Ted Face the Music: Weezer's "Beginning of the End" on Video

It's becoming rarer you see music videos promote upcoming films nowadays, but Weezer aimed to remedy the lack of them lately with their latest single "Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" for Orion's Bill & Ted Face the Music. The video starts in a traditional stage setting where the band sets up before the track starts. The video interludes the film with the band performing while transitioning between every concert cliché imaginable. This includes background changes, transitioning to their 80s/90s rocker personas with everyone donning mullets except for lead singer Rivers Cuomo, the dynamic lighting, and unapologetically having someone hold a wind machine against the musician to achieve maximum hair effect. To close out the video, the Wyld Stallyns, Bill (Alex Winter and Ted (Keanu Reeves) congratulate them on the most excellent performance, and in an eye-roll moment, Ted asks Cuomo if they know any Kiss songs before he obliges.

Weezer's "Beginning of the End" is from their latest album Van Weezer, which is slated for release in 2021. The Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack comes courtesy of 10K Projects and features other artists like Cold War Kids, Mastadon, the Stallyns themselves, but surprisingly not from one of the film's co-stars Kid Kudi. Here is a tracklist from the soundtrack.

Big Black Delta – "Lost in Time" Alec Wigdahl – "Big Red Balloon" Weezer – "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" Cold War Kids – "Story Of Our Lives" Mastodon – "Rufus Lives" Big Black Delta – "Circuits Of Time" POORSTACY – "Darkest Night" Lamb Of God – "The Death Of Us" FIDLAR – "Breaker" Culture Wars – "Leave Me Alone" Blame My Youth – "Right Where You Belong" Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – "Face the Music" Wyld Stallyns – "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the duo on a journey where they struggle in their middle age to write the song that unites the world. They find themselves going to the future, getting help from a familiar face in Death (William Sadler) as well as their daughters Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving). Both the film and the soundtrack release on August 28th. The album is available to pre-order. The film will be available On-Demand and in theaters.