Bill & Ted Face the Music Stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Thank Fans

The day is finally here where fans can see the long-awaited third film in Bill & Ted Face the Music. To commemorate the occasion stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter posted a video thanking fans for their dedication and loyalty, helping to make the film happen. "Hello Bill & Ted fans," Winter begins. "Keanu and Alex here," Reeves added. "With our new movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music out now. We want to take a moment to say thank you," Winter continued. "Thank you to our amazing fans all around the world for all your support over the years and for embodying what it truly means to be excellent and party on," Reeves said.

"It is because of you this movie happened, and we couldn't be prouder to have gone on this journey with all of you," Winter added. "We hope you all enjoy the movie and know that it was made for you with you and because of you," Reeves empathized graciously. "Thanks for everything, Bill & Ted fans. We really do love you, and please remember to be excellent to each other," Winter said. "And party on," Reeves concluded before doing the duo's signature poses and clasping their hands in prayer, saying "Thank you" once more. You can check out the video below.

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, Bill & Ted Face the Music centers on the duo's journey to find the song that's supposed to unite the world. Helping the two out are their daughters Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), who set out to assemble music's greatest artists to play that epic song. The film also stars Holland Taylor, William Sadler, Kristen Schaal, Jillian Bell, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mayes, Hal Landon Jr, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, and Beck Bennett. The film is currently in theaters and on-demand. Here's the latest TV promo from Orion Pictures and my review here. You can also check out my interview with Solomon and Matheson here.