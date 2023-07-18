Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: bird box, bird box barcelona, film, netflix

Bird Box Barcelona Directors on Opting to Avoid a Certain Cameo

The directors or Bird Box Barcelona are explaining why they never intended to seek out a cameo in their spin-off film for Netflix.

Bird Box Barcelona is a 2023 Spanish post-apocalyptic horror thriller film, acting as a spin-off to the 2018 film Bird Box and as an attempt to open the door for more international spin-offs to other Netflix films. Considering the film's generally mixed reviews (with plenty of positive comments throughout its critiques), you could say that the Bird Box franchise has plenty of opportunities to expand with even more standalone spin-off chapters or even a chance to tell a bigger story.

So did the directors of Bird Box Barcelona feel any pressure to tie things together with the star of the first entry? As it turns out, not so much.

Why Bird Box Barcelona Directors Were't Looking for a Sandra Bullock Cameo

During an interview with ComicBook, Bird Box Barcelona directors David Pastor and Álex Pastor were asked if there were ever any plans to bring Sandra Bullock back into the fray, which apparently wasn't ever in the cards. David explains, "No, I don't think that was ever discussed. I mean, the beauty about doing this sort of expansion of the franchise was that we had absolute freedom to just do whatever we wanted. We were not tied to the original movie beyond respecting the rules of the world and making sure that the movie was consistent with what happened in the first movie."

He then elaborates, "But beyond that, we really had the freedom to come up with an original story that could stand on its own two feet, and that was one of the things that actually, as directors, attracted us to the project, this idea that you don't even have to have watched the original to enjoy this movie, to be honest. I think it helps. I think that if you have watched the original probably, then you get a fuller picture, and it makes the whole thing, maybe, more enjoyable, but it's also a standalone movie on its own."

Bird Box Barcelona is now available to stream on Netflix.

