Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: constantine 2, keanu reeves

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says DC Has Given Their Pitch A Greenlight

Keanu Reeves has confirmed that the story treatment they have submitted for Constantine 2 has been approved, and they're moving on to writing the script.

Article Summary Keanu Reeves confirms Constantine 2 story treatment approved by DC Studios, scriptwriting to commence.

Reeves assures fans that the sequel sticks to the original universe, not an alternate reality or reboot.

Constantine gained cult status since its 2005 release, driven by a loyal fan base seeking a sequel for years.

Director Francis Lawrence stays committed to the project despite other commitments like Hunger Games films.

Constantine 2 seems to be in a muddled state yet again, which shouldn't be surprising considering the state of this film. When it was first released, fans and critics were not into it, but it has gained a cult following over the years, and even diehard fans of the character have come to admit the take is fun on its own. There have been rumors of a sequel for years, decades even, but it seemed like things were finally getting off the ground. Back in September, we heard there was a script in the inbox from producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. It sounds like that script isn't the one taking it to the big screen, or some wires have been crossed. Star Keanu Reeves spoke to Inverse, and he explained that they sent a treatment to DC, and they got the go-ahead to get a script going.

"We've been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios, and they said, 'Okay,'" Reeves said. "So, we're going to try and write a script."

Reeves has confirmed that this won't be any sort of alternate universe or soft reboot; it will be in the same universe, replying, "We're not going off that." Reeves went on to say a sentence that will make a certain segment of Constantine fans 1000% confident that Reeves and the team are on the right level, "John Constantine's going to be tortured even more." Two big thumbs up for continuing to abuse one of DC's biggest human disasters, we love to see it.

Constantine 2 Has Been A Long Time Coming

Constantine was released seventeen years ago in 2005 and was part of the second wave of comic book movies becoming mainstream, which helped make the genre as dominant as it is today. While X-Men, Spider-Man, and Blade were the 1-2-3 punch that kicked things off, it was things like Hellboy in 2004, Constantine and Batman Begins in 2005, and X-2 in 2003 that really cemented that foundation. Hellboy and Constantine, doing well, proved that there was an audience beyond superheroes, much in the same way Blade did in 1998. Constantine brought in $230 million worldwide on a budget of $70-$100 million, which is pretty damn solid, and it has garnered an extremely loyal cult following over the years.

People have been begging for a sequel for years, and it has been rumored that one has been in the works for a long time. In September 2022, after over a month of pure chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery, they finally announced that a sequel was in the works. In November 2022, following the shakeups at DC Studios, Francis Lawrence confirmed he was still working on the project, and following the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a year later in November 2023, he confirmed that Constantine 2 is his focus in the future. However, that was announced before another Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, but it's unclear whether or not that will throw a wrench in things since Lawrence will be returning to direct that film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!