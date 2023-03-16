Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Trailer & Poster Released By DreamWorks The first trailer and poster for DreamWorks Animation film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken are here. The film is out June 30th.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is the latest animated film from DreamWorks Animation and stars the voice talents of Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Liza Koshy, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Jaboukie Young-White, Blue Chapman, Eduardo Franco, Ramona Young, Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, and Jane Fonda. It tells the story of a teenager who discovers she is the latest in a long line of mystical sea krakens. It looks like a neat twist on the coming-of-age story. Directed by Kirk DeMicco, you can see the first trailer and poster for the film below.

Ruby Gillman Synopsis

Sometimes the hero you are meant to be lies just beneath the surface. This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed. Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible.

She's math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White, Ralph Breaks the Internet), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she's prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Oscar® nominee Toni Collette, Knives Out), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom's #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas. The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There's one major and immediate problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Emmy winner Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek), just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.