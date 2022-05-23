Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Letitia Wright On Honoring Boseman

The year is ending on a Marvel movie that people are a little nervous about for many reasons, and that is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When star Chadwick Boseman passed away after a very long but private battle against cancer in August of 2020, people were unsure if this movie was even going to happen. Marvel insisted that the project was going forward. Still, ongoing COVID delays and a serious injury sustained by Letitia Wright set production back even further to the point that the movie only wrapped filming in March despite being set to be released in November. So far, Marvel has made exactly zero hints that they are thinking of delaying in any way, but that doesn't give anyone much time to do post-production. We also know virtually nothing about the movie though we did some extremely brief footage at CinemaCon in April. However, some cast members are starting to talk a little. Wright recently spoke to Variety while attending Cannes and said that they are working hard to make this movie everything it can be despite every setback.

"It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it's jam-packed with exciting stuff," Wright told Variety. "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise," Wright continued. "And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced — and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations — but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I'm excited for you to see it."

There is a very good chance that we won't learn much of anything about this movie until at least the summer. Thor: Love and Thunder is up next, and we are only getting the second trailer for that later today. If they will tease anything about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it would be either in that post-credits with a trailer likely dropping sometime in the mid to late summer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. It will be released on November 11, 2022.