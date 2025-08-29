Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Alexandra Daddario, Inground, john cho

Inground: New Horror Film Proves We Learned Nothing From Night Swim

John Cho and Alexandra Daddario will star in Inground, a new horror film that is yet another thriller set around a pool.

Directed by Aaron Katz and produced by Ridley Scott, filming for Inground begins in March with no studio attached yet.

The premise closely mirrors 2024's flop Night Swim, raising doubts about revisiting pool-based horror so soon.

Despite a talented cast, the idea of a cursed swimming pool feels played out and lacks fresh scares or originality.

Inground has been announced today, a new horror film starring John Cho and Alexandra Daddario. Aaron Katz (Gemini) is directing from a screenplay by Dan Dworkin (American Horror Story), according to Deadline, which broke the news. Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, and Sam Roston will produce for Scott Free Productions, while Joshua Harris and Nathan Klingher will produce for Gramercy Park. Filming is lined up to begin in March. No studio is lined up at this time, but the film is considered to be a "hot package" at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Inground Already Feels Pointless

Here is the synopsis for the film, from said Deadline article: "A recently divorced father attempts to reconnect with his young son by building a swimming pool in his backyard that they can both enjoy over the course of a long, hot summer. What begins as an exciting project turns into a terrifying nightmare." If you are scratching your head and thinking to yourself, "I have seen this movie already", it is because just last year, Blumhouse released Night Swim in theaters, starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. However, many of you may not be thinking about that movie at all, since it was terrible and a colossal failure. Inground will now look to change the fortunes of genre films centered around swimming pools.

At least the creatives and cast of this film are solid. I would watch Cho in anything, and Daddario always turns in entertaining work as well. There is just nothing scary about what is sure to be a cursed swimming pool. I am sorry, but it just doesn't work. I have no idea why they are trying this again. There has to be a better McGuffin than an inground swimming pool out there. Hell, studios love IP, make it a hot tub, and call it a remake of Hot Tub Time Machine. Just please, no more pools.`

