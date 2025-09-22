Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: Black Phone 2, blumhouse, ethan hawke

Black Phone 2: Stephen King Says It Is better Than The First

Stephen King says that he has seen Black Phone 2 and that it is better than the original. Find out for yourself on October 17.

Article Summary Stephen King calls Black Phone 2 better than the first after seeing it at Fantastic Fest.

The film reunites Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw in a chilling new story.

Director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill return to continue Joe Hill's terrifying world.

Black Phone 2 hits theaters October 17 with strong early buzz and high expectations from horror fans.

Black Phone 2 is one of the fall's most anticipated new releases, and a horror giant who has seen it has weighed in with his opinion. The film debuted at Fantastic Fest recently and is getting great buzz, but iconic horror author Stephen King posted on his personal X account that it is better than the first. His son, Joe Hill, was the author of the original story that the first film was based on. Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora are all back for the second film, with Demián Bichir, Arianna Rivas, Maev Beaty, and Graham Abbey joining them. Black Phone 2 is written and directed once again by Scott Derrickson, and written by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson, and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks, and Ryan Turek.

Black Phone 2 Is Getting Great Buzz

Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of The Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again. Four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn's younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake. Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family's history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine. From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

I have been on the fence about this one since it was announced, but the last trailer really went a long way in selling me on it, and it is hard to doubt Derrickson and Cargill. They are one of the best creative duos in horror, and they have earned the benefit of the doubt. Consider me excited.

Black Phone 2 opens in theaters on October 17.

