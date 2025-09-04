Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Black Phone 2, scott derrickson

Black Phone 2 Trailer 2 Gives Off Serious Nightmare On Elm Steet Vibes

Universal released the second trailer for Black Phone 2, and it is giving off some serious The Nightmare on Elm Street vibes.

The sequel amps up supernatural horror, with both Finn and Gwen now linked to the Grabber’s presence.

New footage teases dream-based scares and a role for Ethan Hawke's villain from beyond.

Black Phone 2 promises a fresh, chilling twist while honoring the elements that made the first film a hit.

Ever since Universal announced that they would be making a sequel to The Black Phone, and it wasn't going to be one of those sequels where it is only tangentially related to the first film, even horror fans were nervous. Fans loved the first film, and Ethan Hawke's performance has stuck with people for years. It was also the film that really put Mason Thames on everyone's radar, and now he gets to ride dragons (the lucky jerk). The trailers for Black Phone 2 have been presenting a very different movie from the one we saw the first time around. The supernatural element of the last film was just linked to Finney and Gwen themselves, but this time, The Grabber is joining the chorus of people the siblings can communicate with. Gwen, as we saw in the previous film, interacts with the other side via her dreams, so this new trailer released today is giving some serious The Nightmare on Elm Street vibes.

Black Phone 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of the Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again.

Four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as the Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn's younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between the Grabber and her own family's history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.

From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

The cast includes Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of the Grabber's victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen's father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse's horror phenomenon The Black Phone, released in 2022, received widespread critical acclaim and earned more than $160 million worldwide. Black Phone 2 will be released on October 17, 2025.

