Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Bloat, lionsgate, Malcolm Fuller, Sawyer Jones

Bloat: Sawyer Jones & Malcolm Fuller on Embracing Found Footage Horror

Sawyer Jones (Antlers) and Malcolm Fuller (City on a Hill) spoke to Bleeding Cool about their Lionsgate horror film Bloat from Pablo Absento.

Article Summary Sawyer Jones and Malcolm Fuller dive into horror with Lionsgate's found footage film, Bloat.

Bloat explores possession and family terror after a boy's near-death drowning accident.

The actors share insights on working with director Pablo Absento and their experienced cast.

Jones and Fuller reveal challenges and excitement of filming in the found footage genre.

Sawyer Jones and Malcolm Fuller are talented and wise beyond their years as child actors in emerging in Hollywood. Both got their start on TV, with Jones in the ABC sitcom Modern Family in 2018 and Fuller making his debut in the Showtimes series City on a Hill in 2019. Their latest is the Lionsgate horror film Bloat from writer and director Pablo Absento (Call My Name), which follows the aftermath of a near-death drowning accident where a young boy's family is horrified to discover he has become possessed by a legendary demon from the depths of the lake. As the family races against time to save the boy's soul, the evil monster inside the child tears the family apart as it seeks to destroy everyone in its path. Jones and Fuller, who play siblings Kyle and Steve Reynolds, spoke to Bleeding Cool about how they got involved in the project, working with Absento and co-stars Ben McKenzie, Bojana Novakovic, and Kane Kosugi.

Bloat Stars Sawyer Jones and Malcolm Fuller on Embracing Found Footage Horror

Bleeding Cool: How did you get involved with 'Bloat' and what intrigued you both about the project?

Jones: It was cool how there was a unique sort of monster centered around the horror aspect of the film. Also, the fact it was the found footage genre, taking place from a different way it was being filmed, was intriguing. It inspired me to do my best and try something new.

Fuller: I got involved with the film from the agency Innovative Artists in LA. They submitted me, and I thought it was a cool project because I love horror, and I thought the screen life-fiction footage genre was interesting. I was interested in that, so I auditioned and got it.

What's it like working with Pablo as a creative and helping to bring her vision to life?

Jones: She is a great director. She did a great job explaining how she wanted things, and I feel like since we both shared a love for horror movies, we were able to both bring a certain level of understanding of how we could hit on the main aspects and themes of the film.

Fuller: Piggybacking off what he said, I would say she was communicative. She was vocal about, "This is how this goes," and "I want you guys to do this. " Then, she would also kind of let us take our artistic licenses and give our little tweaks to the characters and the scenes. I liked that about her.

How do you describe the atmosphere working on set with Bojana, Kane, and Ben, and how did that work out?

Jones: It was great because they're fantastic actors, and I learned a lot from them and followed their lead. I feel they did a great job and off-screen, too. They were kind and made me feel at ease, so I felt like it was easy to play off them when it came to filming.

Fuller: I had a lot of fun with Bojana on set. Our scenes were great, I'd say. With Ben, in general, acting through a screen like over FaceTime is difficult and weird to do, but I'd say he pulled it off pretty well.

What was the most difficult for you guys as far as scene work or was there anything about production that was more different than what you're usually used to?

Jones: I'd say since it was the found footage [genre], it was different and, it was a very unique and innovative film. I wasn't used to filming it in that way, but I got used to it quickly and I was glad to branch out and try something new.

Fuller: I agree with what he said. It was certainly different, like I would have to hold the camera in some scenes and it was also weird to get used to the camera actually being there as opposed to just acting with other people.

What do you guys hope to do in the future for your next projects or stuff that maybe you guys don't normally get a chance to do or maybe get some more opportunities to do?

Jones: I always love doing dramatic and scary roles. They're super fun and I've done a few of those. It would be fun maybe to make a more funny or upbeat film, but I always love horror and drama. I'm happy to do whatever.

Fuller: I prefer horror and drama over more lighthearted stuff. It's super interesting to put as much emotion as possible into a role and start feeling the feelings yourself instead of acting like you feel them.

Bloat is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!