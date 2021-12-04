Bloodsport Soundtrack Now Available From Waxwork Records

Bloodsport is one of those 80's movies that you forget about sometimes, and then when you remember it was a thing, you yell at the top of your lungs and throw some karate kicks. One of the best parts of the film is the synth-heavy score from Paul Hertzog. Every part of it is so 80's it hurts, but it fits the Jean-Claude Van Damme classic like a glove. Waxwork Records now has a remastered and expanded version of the score, hitting vinyl, spread across two-colored discs, and taking preorders for shipping in January. Check it out below.

Bloodsport Waxwork Records Release Details

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to release BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Paul Hertzog! Expanded and remastered, this deluxe double LP is a holy grail for retro 80's action fans, synth-driven soundtrack lovers, and anyone preparing for an epic Kumite battle! BLOODSPORT is a 1988 American martial arts action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bolo Yeung. It was one of Van Dammes' first starring films and showcased his athletic abilities. It has since become a cult film."

"BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the expanded film music remastered and pressed to 180 gram "Kumite" Red & Black Smoke and Gold with Black Smoke colored vinyl, New artwork by Vance Kelly approved by the Muscles from Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme, liner notes by composer Paul Hertzog, an art print insert, and deluxe packaging."

It has been so long since I have seen this film; I think I am due for a rewatch this weekend. In any case, you should go and get yourself a copy of this, as it is one of the best action film scores of the 1980s and deserves a slot on your vinyl shelves. You can order it right here.