The Mummy: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa Cast In Lee Cronin's Remake

Lee Cronin's The Mummy has found two of its stars. Jack Reynor and Laia Costa will star in the Blumhouse/Atomic Monster film for New Line Cinema.

Article Summary Jack Reynor and Laia Costa star in Lee Cronin's Blumhouse remake of The Mummy, set for 2026 release.

The new Mummy film promises a unique take, returning to its horror roots with moody, atmospheric elements.

Lee Cronin, known for Evil Dead Rise, aims to resurrect ancient fears with this adaptation.

Blumhouse's Universal Monsters effort follows the mixed success of The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man.

The Mummy is being resurrected, and we know who he will be going up against. Jack Reynor (The Perfect Couple) and Laia Costa (Only You) will star was a "husband and father who runs afoul of supernaturally sinister forces," according to THR. Lee Cronin will write and direct this version, as announced in December. Production is now set to begin in Ireland next month, and the release date is set for April 17, 2026."This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before," he said in a statement to THR in December. "I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and frightening," Atomic Monster and Blumhouse will co-produce for New Line Cinema. Cronin last directed Evil Dead Rise, a hit with fans and critics at the box office.

The Mummy Will Hopefully Fare Better Than The Wolf Man

The Mummy is the latest stab at modernizing the Universal Monsters. Blumhouse has had mixed results, as their 2020 remake of The Invisible Man was a big hit before the COVID theater shutdowns. However, their try at modernizing The Wolf Man was a complete failure this past January. Leigh Whannell directed both of those films. The Mummy has had his share of projects over the years. It started with Boris Karloff in 1932, and the monster appeared in six films. Then, in the 90s and 2000s, Brendan Fraser starred in a very popular trilogy of films, turning them into action series and modern serials, if you will. A five-film franchise based around the Scorpion King from those films also started then. Finally, the Dark Universe started and ended with The Mummy in 2017, which starred Tom Cruise.

I would like to see this new film return more to its horror roots and be a moody and atmospheric film with less emphasis on action and adventure. They may find it challenging to do that, though. We are in for some outstanding effects with Cronin and his team behind the film.

The Mummy opens in theaters on April 17, 2026.

