Blumhouse Announces The Mummy From Lee Cronin For 2026

Blumhouse will continue playing in the Universal Monsters sandbox, as they have announced that Lee Cronin will direct The Mummy in 2026.

The Mummy aims to deliver a unique and frightening take on the classic monster.

Cronin's project follows Blumhouse's successful reboot of The Invisible Man.

Universal will release The Mummy, co-produced by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.

Blumhouse is going to continue playing around in the universe of Universal Monsters. On their socials today, they announced that a Lee Cronin will direct a new version of The Mummy for 2026. he will also write the script. It will hit theaters that year on April 17th and was previously only known as a "mystery Lee Cronin film" before today. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse will produce and co-finance, with Universal, of course, handling the release. Blumhouse has already found success with their fresh take on The Invisible Man and has a modern take on The Wolf Man opening in theaters on January 17th. The Hollywood Reporter had the news. "This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before," he said in a statement to the publication. "I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening,"

Blumhouse Looks To Unwrap Success Again

