Brad Pitt Will Collaborate With Quentin Tarantino On His Final Film

Brad Pitt will reportedly reunite with Quentin Tarantino for the director's tenth and final film, The Movie Critic.

The Movie Critic, Tarantino's tenth film, is poised for a 2025 release by Sony Pictures.

Set in 1970s California, the film is based on a lesser-known real-life movie critic.

Despite pre-production delays, more casting news is expected as the film gears up.

We have known for a while now that the next film that director Quentin Tarantino makes will be his last one, and people have been wondering what that film will be for a while now. The pandemic has thrown all sense of time out the window, and Tarantino's last film was released in 2019, the award-winning Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. There have been some hints here and there about the next movie, and details are still very slim, but Tarantino, much like any other director, likes working with familiar talent. According to Deadline, Tarantino will be teaming up with Brad Pitt for his final film, The Movie Critic. At the moment, sources are saying they don't know if Pitt is playing the title role, but they "think he is." Deadline's sources are also hearing that Tarantino will be distributed through Sony Pictures again, and a 2025 release date is being "eyed."

Tarantino's tenth film was officially announced as The Movie Critic not long ago, back in March 2023 and May 2023; we got some details about the film. It takes place in California in 1977 "and is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag," said Tarantino to Deadline at the time. It was reported back then that the film was in pre-production, but this was late May, just as the writer's strike was kicking off and two months before SAG-AFTRA would go on strike. Tarantino was specifically asked during this Cannes interview about his leading man and his usual suspects like Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio but dismissed them at the time. "I haven't decided yet, but it's going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark. It'll definitely be a new leading man for me," Tarantino explained, but a lot can change from then to now. And maybe Pitt isn't playing the role that Deadline thinks he is. We'll have to see, but it sounds like things are pretty far along. We should get more casting confirmations soon, especially if they want to make a 2025 release date. Tarantino isn't going to want to be rushed, and Sony, or whoever ends up distributing this, will give it a prime-time release date with an awards season push, for sure.

