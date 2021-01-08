Brie Larson Says that Captain Marvel 2 is "Gearing Up"

Marvel is gearing up to have their biggest and probably busiest year yet with 2021. They are going to be releasing four movies and six television shows in the next twelve months, with the first one releasing in just a week. Production on several movies has also been in varying stages of development as they move into the next stage of their cinematic universe. We already know that one production is currently on hiatus, but that doesn't mean any of the others have slowed down. One of those productions that will get off of the ground sometime this year is Captain Marvel 2. We don't know that much about the movie yet, but star Brie Larson said on her youtube channel that things are "gearing up."

"As you may know, Captain Marvel 2 is gearing up," said Larson. "I can't say much more about it other than that, but I'm gonna get ready for it. It's time for me to get moving."

We finally got some details about Captain Marvel 2 during the Disney Investor Day and an official logo last month. We already knew that Nia DaCosta of the upcoming Candyman, but we also found out that Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau will be in the movie. This is an excellent move because both of those characters have such important connections to Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers in particular. You really can't have Kamala Khan without Carol Danvers, and this version of Monica basically had Carol as her second mother for most of her young life.

Captain Marvel 2 currently has a release date of November 11, 2022, but considering that the Doctor Strange sequel needed to go on hiatus because of spiking COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. We don't know where Captain Marvel 2 is going to shoot, but if the rest of the world doesn't get its shit together soon about this virus, it could impact more productions. However, because it does have a latter in 2022 release date, maybe things will be more under control by the time Larson and company head into production. For the health and safety of the cast and crew, we can certainly hope so.