Bucky Feels the Thunderbolts* Are "Quite Similar, in a Way, to Him"

Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan says Bucky can relate to the group because they are "quite similar," and "he feels he can contribute and be a leader."

Everyone always assumed that Bucky would turn up in Captain America: Brave New World in some capacity. His story and Sam's are linked now not just through Steve Rogers but through the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, we don't think anyone expected Bucky to turn up and announce that he was running for government office. That is certainly a new direction to go with that particular character. However, Bucky doesn't look like he's doing much campaigning in the footage we've seen from Thunderbolts* so far. In fact, from what we know about the plot, this all seems very up his alley. Star Sebastian Stan recently explained to Empire what brings Bucky back into the fold yet again.

"It's like the Al Pacino quote from Godfather III," laughs Stan. "Every time I try to get out, they pull me back in. Bucky is going to come across this group and realise that they're quite similar, in a way, to him. So I think he feels he can contribute and be a leader."

Considering that in the comics, Bucky does take up the shield and become Captain America for a hot minute [he's terrible at it, poor dear], being a leader is something Bucky hasn't really been yet. He's been the right-hand man to a couple of different imposing figures; now, judging from the way Alexei reacts to seeing him, Bucky might be the imposing figure this time.

And people aren't the only imposing figures in this movie. It's been unclear who exactly owns the former Avengers Tower or Stark Tower, but now we know that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine holds the deed and has renamed the tower Watchtower- very subtle. Turning that tower, which was once linked to the Avengers and Tony Stark, into something ominous is some very deliberate visual storytelling by director Jake Schreier. He explained, "We know what that tower means. Who's the person you would least like to own that tower that means so much to so many people? Can you use that as a symbol of things taking a darker turn?" First, the President says the Avengers need to be reformed in Captain America: Brave New World, and now we have someone with less than noble intentions reigning in the former Avengers tower in Thunderbolts*. It seems some groundwork is being laid.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

