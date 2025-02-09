Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: marvel, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Big Game Trailer Leans Into The Team Dynamics

Marvel has released a new trailer, poster, and four new images from Thunderbolts*. Is anyone else craving some Wheaties now, or is that just me?

Article Summary Marvel unveils new Thunderbolts* trailer, poster, and images at Super Bowl.

Focus is on dynamic team interactions, providing an upbeat, fun tone.

Director Jake Schreier brings together established and new MCU characters.

Catch Thunderbolts* in theaters starting May 2, 2025, with high expectations.

Marvel Studios decided to show up and remind everyone that if you're going to spend the money on a Super Bowl spot, you should probably come with some good stuff. So, instead of a short trailer or a 30-second TV spot, Marvel brought a new trailer, poster, and four new images for Thunderbolts*. As someone who could not love team dynamics more, this is everything I want and more, so keep it up. These are all excellent characters portrayed by even better actors; some haven't been given a chance to shine yet. It's also a movie that appears not to be taking itself too seriously,y which, compared to the tone that Captain America: Brave New World is pushing, could be a welcome change. Also, now, I want Wheaties.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits.

The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

