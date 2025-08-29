Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: bugonia, emma stone, Yorgos Lanthimos

BUGONIA: More Bees, Conspiracies, And Aliens In New Trailer And Images

BUGONIA, the new film from director Yorgos Lanthimos, has a new trailer, poster, and images following its successful debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film continues his streak of surreal and unique storytelling.

Emma Stone reunites with Lanthimos for another wild cinematic ride, adding to their acclaimed collaborations.

The new trailer teases a mysterious blend of bees, conspiracies, aliens, and offbeat intrigue.

BUGONIA, the new film from director Yorgos Lanthimos, made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, and so far, the reactions have been positive. Lanthimos, along with now frequent collaborator Emma Stone, is back for another buckwild looking film because, of course, we are. Lanthimos is another one of those directors who, even if his movie doesn't work, it's always a spectacular and interesting dumpster fire. The new trailer, poster, and two more images dropped today, and they tease some more of the story as well. It's still very nebulous, though, but good trailers shouldn't be telling us much, and considering the slate Lanthimos has put out now, if you see his name attached, you probably have a decent idea of what you're in for. The logo is great, as is the poster, but we still have a couple of months before we get to dive into this world of bees, conspiracies, and aliens.

BUGONIA: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.

BUGONIA, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos with a screenplay by Will Tracy and produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko. It will star Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone and will have a limited engagement on October 24, 2025, with a wider expansion on October 31, 2025.

