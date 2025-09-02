Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: call of duty, paramount, Skydance

Call Of Duty Film On The Way From Paramount

Paramount has signed on to develop, produce, and release a film based on the mega-popular Call of Duty video game franchise.

Call of Duty is heading to the big screen. Paramount, now merged with Skydance, has acquired the rights to the popular video game franchise and will produce and distribute a feature film based on the popular video game franchise. New Paramount owner David Ellison wanted to make some splashes out of the gate, prioritizing franchises on the film side, which should be considered one of them. Paramount also recently announced a massive deal to air UFC live events. The Call of Duty franchise is one of the most popular of all time, having sold over 500 million copies and been the top-selling game franchise for 16 consecutive years.

Call Of Duty Could Be Massive

Said David Ellison about the deal: "As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty, this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I've spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don't take lightly. We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation."

No director, writer, or cast is attached to the project yet, but you can bet that Paramount will fast-track this. One of the things that Paramount lacked over the last decade was the heavyweight franchises that other studios had. Sure, they nurtured Sonic into a successful one, but a lot of their properties, like Star Trek, are seen as stale. That all changes now. Look for them to be very aggressive over the next couple of years to acquire more IP, such as Call of Duty.

