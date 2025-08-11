Posted in: MMA, Paramount+, Sports, TV | Tagged: paramount, ufc

UFC, Paramount+ Sign 7-Year Exclusive Media Rights Deal: Details

TKO Group and Skydance's Paramount have reached a new 7-year deal that makes Paramount+ the exclusive home to UFC events beginning in 2026.

Two big takeaways this morning. First, it looks like we're getting a clearer picture of why Skydance's David Ellison, the new owner of Paramount, was seen being friendly with Dana White and Trump recently during a UFC event. Second, TKO Group clearly doesn't have a streaming preference. Following a mega-deal that brings WWE's major events to ESPN's upcoming streaming service, TKO Group and Paramount have signed a major seven-year media rights deal (said to be worth $1.1 billion annually) for Paramount+ to become the exclusive home for all UFC events in the U.S. beginning in 2026 (with certain events also simulcast on CBS). The biggest headline coming out of the announcement is the UFC ditching the pay-per-view model and including the premium events in the Paramount+ subscription cost for U.S. viewers. In addition, Paramount has expressed interest in getting UFC rights outside of the U.S. when they become available.

"I couldn't be more excited to join forces with Dana, Ari, and Mark. Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact," said Ellison, referring to White, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, and President and COO Mark Shapiro. "Paramount's advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC's year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win. We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond."

Emanuel added, "This is a milestone moment and landmark deal for UFC, solidifying its position as a preeminent global sports asset. Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy. We believe wholeheartedly in David's vision and look forward to being in business with a company that will prioritize technology as a means to enhance storytelling and the overall viewing experience." Shapiro noted, "Paramount is a platinum partner with significant reach. Our new agreement unlocks powerful opportunities at TKO for years to come – meaningful economics for investors; expanded premium inventory for global brand partners; and deeper engagement for UFC's passionate fanbase. Just as importantly, our athletes will love this new stage."

