Captain America: Brave New World – Tim Blake Nelson Teases His Return

Tim Blake Nelson teases his return to the Marvel Universe in Captain America: Brave New World. It will be released on February 14, 2025.

Marvel Studios is coming off a very up-and-down year with 2023, and now they have some time to try and figure out what the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to look like. A film that has gone through some reworking has been Captain America: Brave New World. We still don't know that much about it, but the one thing we do know is that it is bringing back several characters from The Incredible Hulk after many years of being forgotten plot threads and deserving better. One of those people who is returning after well over a decade is Tim Blake Nelson as Samiel Sterns/The Leader. His character was only teased in the last movie, but we can expect much more from him in this new film. Nelson recently spoke to ComicBook.com for his new film, Asleep in My Pain, but they did ask about the new Marvel film. Nelson said that he's, "really excited. I had a great time filming it. And [I] worked with the Marvel team and this wonderful makeup artist named David Atherton with whom I've collaborated on a dozen movies now."

A makeup artist seems to be implying that we're going to see Sterns sporting that infamous massive head his comic book counterpart is known for. Nelson is a pro and doesn't rise to the bait about confirming or denying anything, saying, "I think people are going to be pretty excited about what this guy looks like. And what he has to say and what he does. All power to the amazing team over there at Marvel." Captain America: Brave New World got a new writer back in December, but we haven't heard much about the film since. After Deadpool & Wolverine releases in July 2024, Captain America: Brave New World kicks off the next round of Marvel films on February 14, 2025.

