Captain America: Brave New World: New Clip and TV Spot Released

Marvel Studios has released an official clip from Captain America: Brave New World where President Ross tells Sam it's time to rebuild the Avengers.

Article Summary Marvel Studios unveils a thrilling clip from Captain America: Brave New World with President Ross urging Sam to rebuild the Avengers.

A new TV spot adds momentum to the eager anticipation of Marvel fans worldwide for the upcoming Captain America film.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford headlining the new Captain America movie sparks curiosity and excitement among viewers.

Mark your calendars: Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Marvel Studios has continued the marketing blitz for Captain America: Brave New World, this time, we have moved away from just TV spots, though we got a new one of those; we also got an official clip from the film as well. We see Sam and President Ross talking about rebuilding the Avengers which is a massive red flag to anyone who knows comic book lore. Nothing good comes from someone else asking the Avengers to come together again. Sam also doesn't exactly seem keen on the idea as well. Personally, I still have no idea if this movie looks any good or not, but people in the comments seem optimistic at least, so that's good.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

