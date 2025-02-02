Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World – New TV Spot Has Been Released

Marvel Studios has released a new TV for Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Article Summary Marvel unveils new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World, heightening anticipation for the February 2025 release.

Sneak peeks expand intrigue without major spoilers, as the countdown continues to the film's debut.

Audiences warm up to Anthony Mackie's Captain America, bolstered by renewed faith in Marvel Studios.

Experience the next chapter when Captain America: Brave New World charges into theaters on February 14, 2025.

Disney is continuing to try and build hype for Captain America: Brave New World in the final weeks before the film's release. As a reminder, if there is a time that Marvel is going to spoil its own movie, it will be during these many TV spots that will be released between then and now. There are some new scenes in this one, but nothing that appears to be massively spoiler-y, so you're probably safe for now. It's still so interesting to see people so much more excited for the film coming out in July than the movie coming out in two weeks, but we'll see. People seem to be warming up to this one the more footage is released and 2024 restored a lot of faith in Marvel Studios in general. The next couple of months are going to be fascinating.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!