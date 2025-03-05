Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World Star on the Top Gun Influence

Captain America: Brave New World star reveals how his role in Top Gun altered his approach to playing Falcon in the new Marvel flick.

Article Summary Danny Ramirez discusses how Top Gun inspired his Falcon role in Captain America: Brave New World.

His dedication to aerodynamics set him apart, bringing realism to the Falcon's flight sequences.

Anthony Mackie stars as Captain America, with Ramirez stepping into the Falcon role for the MCU.

Ramirez aims to impress Tom Cruise by channeling his Top Gun experiences into his Falcon portrayal.

In Captain America: Brave New World, fans get to see Danny Ramirez step into the role of Falcon (as a result of Anthony Mackie becoming Captain America), giving us a new hero who's likely going to be featured on a future Avengers lineup. And considering that the actor is now attached to two sky-bound characters (via Marvel and Top Gun), he's definitely taking things a little more seriously.

In conversation with Interview, Ramirez details the Top Gun Maverick influence in his performance, explaining, "I felt like if Tom [Cruise] saw my body positioning, he'd be judging the aerodynamics. You'll see in the BTS, I'm holding proper form, so whether or not body parts were replaced, that's not on me. I was aerodynamic, and banking when I had to bank, and trying to make sure that my head was in the right position because wind will then affect lift, and all these things. I think that's what was instilled in me having done Top Gun. 'Tom's maybe going to watch this and if he does, I better come correct.' So there were days that I would be the only one putting on a G-force face. Just because Sam's suit is a way more advanced thing that I'm like, 'Alright, he's under a different reality.' Mine's a little bit more analog, and so we have tubes to breathe, and I'm the literal cockpit. I'm the jet."

Captain America: Brave New World: Plot Summary and Cast

The film features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opened in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!