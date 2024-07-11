Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies | Tagged: 21 jump street, 23 jump street, channing tatum, columbia pictures, film

Channing Tatum Talks About the Potential Script for a 23 Jump Street

21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum doubles down on his interest in making a 23 Jump Street with co-star Jonah Hill.

Article Summary Channing Tatum is eager to make 23 Jump Street with Jonah Hill.

A script exists for the third movie, which Tatum praises highly.

Industry bureaucracy presents challenges to the film's development.

Tatum and Hill are both interested in reprising their comedic roles.

After two movies, stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill have successfully impressed audiences in their joint venture titled 21 Jump Street, resulting in the equally popular 22 Jump Street. And even though the films both proved to be a well-received relaunch of the classic '90s series, it's been pretty apparent that a third film hasn't had the best luck with moving forward. Now, one of the franchise's leading actors is doubling down on his interest in creating a third movie while addressing an early version of the script.

Channing Tatum Discusses His Undying Interest in Making a 23 Jump Street Movie

While discussing the chances of seeing a 23 Jump Street film, Tatum reiterated his passion for the project, telling ComicBook.com, "There is a project that was written, and it's still the best script that I've ever read for a third movie. It's just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above-the-line stuff. It's really hard to get it made, and we've been trying to get it done. You know what? I'm going to put some good juju out there, and I'm going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again."

The official plot summary of 22 Jump Street: Although they made their way through high school successfully, an investigation at a local college brings big changes for undercover officers Jenko (Tatum) and Schmidt (Hill). When Jenko meets a kindred spirit on the football team, and Schmidt infiltrates the bohemian art-major scene, both men begin to question their partnership. Not only do they have to crack the case, but now the two overgrown adolescents must learn how to behave like adults.

With Tatum's passion in mind, do you think 23 Jump Street is a movie that would attract new audiences? Or has that ship officially sailed? Sound off below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!