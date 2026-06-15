Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Disclosure Day, masters of the universe, obsession, Scary Movie, Weekend Box Office

Disclosure Day Tops The Weekend Box Office Chart

Disclosure Day beat out all of the other films at the weekend box office, taking the top spot before Toy Story 5 opens this weekend.

Article Summary Disclosure Day topped the weekend box office with a $44 million debut, marking the fifth-biggest opening of Steven Spielberg’s career.

Disclosure Day launched to $93 million worldwide, with IMAX and PLF screens driving half its opening weekend total.

Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe tumbled hard, while Obsession held second and Backrooms kept climbing.

Disclosure Day leads for now, but Toy Story 5 opens this week and is expected to take over with a huge debut.

Disclosure Day had the fifth-highest opening for a Steven Spielberg film, taking in $44 million to top the weekend box office. That is a tad above expectations, but pretty much in line with what was expected for the film. Worldwide, it will turn in a start of $93 million, not bad at all. It will face pretty stiff competition starting this week, so a good start was necessary for it to have any kind of longer run this summer. Half of its opening total came from IMAX and PLF screens, as is the norm these days. It is a good film, and hopefully it does not get lost in the shuffle these next couple of weeks.

Disclosure Day Sends Scary Movie, Masters Of The Universe Packing

Last week's new openers were no match for Disclosure Day. Both Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe dropped by 70% and fell to third and fifth place, respectively. Scary Movie has made $84 million on just a $30 million budget. The big bomb this summer, just looking at the budget and gross, is Masters of the Universe, which cost $200 million and, after two weeks, has only taken in $86 million. I explained last week that that is not the whole story, but it is hard to see those numbers and not think it is a huge disappointment. In second place was Obsession, continuing its hot run. Fourth place was Backrooms, which is about to pass the gross of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. That is wild.

The weekend box office top five for June 12:

Disclosure Day- $44 million Obsession- $19 million Scary Movie- $14.5 million Backrooms- $$11 million Masters of the Universe- $8.6 million

This week, one of the biggest films of the summer opens as Disney unleashes Toy Story 5 into theaters. It will be massive, it will be number one. The only question is how high it will get. My guess is $155 million, which could make it the highest opening of the summer.

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