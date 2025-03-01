Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america, captain america: brave new world, film, Marvel Studios, mcu

Captain America: Brave New World Director on Post-Credit Setup

Captain America: Brave New World director Julias Onah reveals the purpose of the film's post-credits scene while teasing an Avengers story.

At this point, we all know that Marvel will use one project to tease another—it's just part of the MCU blueprint. So, in Captain America: Brave New World, it wasn't shocking to see the film's post-credits moment tease an upcoming Avengers storyline (and threat) that's poised to unfold over the next few years. Now, the film's director is revealing the goal of the film's post-credit scene and how it could relate to more Captain America and Avengers stories in the future.

During a recent podcast appearance, Julis Onah explains, "That came together when we were also just thinking through how do you wanna resolve the storyline of Samuel Sterns and how you wanna tip the hat to what's gonna potentially be coming. I'm not gonna give any spoilers on Avengers because that's not something that I would do and not something that, frankly, I have spoilers to give, but I will say there are things that this is teeing up that I think are going to be really exciting for audiences. And as we know, Captain America has historically been a leader of the Avengers. And in terms of the others that are coming, there's gonna be a lot of fun possibilities that the subsequent movies can play with."

Captain America: Brave New World: Plot Summary and Cast

The film features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opened in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

