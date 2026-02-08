Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Minions & Monsters

Minions & Monsters: Official Trailer, Big Game Spot, Poster, Images

Universal and Illumination have released the official trailer, big game spot, poster, and images for the third Minions film titled Minions & Monsters.

Article Summary Universal and Illumination unveil the official trailer and big game spot for Minions & Monsters.

The third Minions film promises a wild, monster-filled adventure debuting in summer 2026.

New footage teases the Minions unleashing chaos and facing bizarre creatures unlike anything before.

Minions & Monsters continues Illumination's blockbuster legacy with laughs, mayhem, and movie star mischief.

Illumination might be coming out for a massive double-hitter in 2026. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is here to take over the spring and early summer, but the next Minions movie, titled Minions & Monsters, is coming in for the July grand slam. Wait, wrong sport, anyway, the official trailer, a very on-brand Big Game Spot, poster, and images for the new movie all dropped tonight. Of all the things I thought I was going to see tonight, a tiny Cthulhu was not on the list. They aren't going to call it that, more than likely, we really don't want to send the kids down that Google rabbit hole, it's certain a direction for what might be the most esoteric animated series Illumination is doing these days.

Minions & Monsters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion. Minions & Monsters will be released in theaters on July 1, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!