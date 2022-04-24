Check Out the First Poster for Idris Elba's Beast

A little over a year ago, Universal dates a movie starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copeley called Beast for August 19, 2022. It is coming from director Baltasar Kormákur, who has brought some pretty awesome pictures to the big screen, including Everest, one of the few movies that has given me full-blown vertigo in an IMAX theater, and the "not great but not bad" Adrift from a few years ago. We learned that the movie is going to be a survival film about a man being hunted by a tiger in South Africa, as shared in a summary by Deadline last year:

Elba plays widowed husband and father, Dr Nate Samuels, who with his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. Samuels returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.

The tagline for Beast is also a lot of fun: Sometimes, the rustle in the bushes actually is a monster. Also, I'm sort of on Team Lion because people do kind of suck. Anyway, we were wandering the show floor for CinemaCon this afternoon, and we found the first poster for the film out in the wild.

An August release date meant that your movie isn't very good, but the "dead zone" window seems to be shrinking every year and even more so when we are still making up for COVID-19-related delays. Perhaps Universal will show this one off to us this week, it would make sense considering the release date, and a poster on the floor is usually a good sign for CinemaCon. Keep an eye on Bleeding Cool for our liveblogs and coverage of the panels and presentations happening this week.

