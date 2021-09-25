Check Out This New Clip From Netflix's Red Notice

Netflix has kicked off their version of a Comic-Con with a virtual event with an absolutely ridiculous name called Tudum. Last year and this year, we saw that virtual events can either go really well, or they are a complete flop, and there doesn't seem to be much middle ground. Netflix is a company with enough stuff in the tank to absolutely fill up a solid three hours, and that is what they are doing today. The jury is still out if it's going to work or if it's going to be a mess of hashtags as no one can remember the name of the event. Netflix has managed to grab some of the biggest stars in the world for their movies, and one that could be massive is Red Notice. If this was a theatrical release, with the pull of these three stars, it would be a massive hit, and there is a chance it could be a hit for the streaming service. Netflix must have confidence in it because they chose to kick off this event with a new clip introduced by star Dwayne Johnson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RED NOTICE | TUDUM Exclusive Clip | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yhodo7vwC6E&ab_channel=Netflix)

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen.

Red Notice, directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber and produced Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions; and Rawson Marshall Thurber. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. It will stream to Netflix on November 12, 2021.