Chris Evans Seems to Deny the Reports That He Is Returning the MCU

Earlier today, we got a report from Deadline saying that Captain America star Chris Evans is in some level of talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The report said that Evans was working on a deal that would bring him back for roles similar to the one that Robert Downey Jr. took on in the first Spider-Man movie. That isn't an unreasonable thing considering the place where we left Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame and considering that Marvel recently lost the character that was becoming their new mortal center with Chadwick Boseman. Everyone jumped all over the news because Deadline is usually a very good source, but now it sounds like they might have jumped the gun. Evans recently took to Twitter to post the following; "news to me."

Now, does that 100% mean that it isn't true? Not even close. Marvel actors are infamous for denying casting and talks about roles right up until the official announcement. We saw it with a couple of the Disney+ stars, and here it is again. Evans could still be working on the deal and can't say anything until it's official, or maybe the article was baseless. We'll have to see what comes from it. The conversation it sparked online has been interesting. Some people are very excited about this possible announcement, and some thinking that this might undo the entire arc that Steve Rogers had in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. 

Chris Evans attends the European film premiere of 'Captain America: Civil War' at Vue Westfield on April 26, 2016 in London, England. Editorial credit: BAKOUNINE / Shutterstock.com
Marvel is returning to the small screen this week with WandaVision, and the fate of the Captain America shield is going to be explored in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is due to come out to Disney+ in March.

