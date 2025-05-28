Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: good fortune

Good Fortune: Official Trailer, 2 HQ Images, And 3 Posters Released

Keanu Reeves is an angel trying to save some lost souls in the official trailer for Good Fortune, which was written and directed by Aziz Ansari.

Aziz Ansari writes, directs, and stars alongside Seth Rogen in this satirical comedy film.

The trailer teases social commentary and a comedic approach to themes of wealth and luck.

Good Fortune is produced by Lionsgate and arrives in theaters on October 17, 2025.

The first trailer for Good Fortune, the new film from Aziz Ansari, has officially been released. There are a couple of notable things about this film, with a big draw being Keanu Reeves as an angel running around in a trenchcoat in a look that is probably going to give comic book fans some material to GIF sets on while we wait for Constantine 2. This is also the film where Reeves hurt his knee, which is awful in the sense that knees are horrible to recover from, but of all the Lionsgate movies Reeves has been involved in, this is the one where he gets hurt? Ansari is approaching the social commentary here with all of the subtlety of a 2×4 to the face, as we can expect from him. This movie is also coming out as Seth Rogen might be coming up on a career high point with all of the praise The Studio has been getting as well, so between that and the economy turning in a way that will really hammer home this message, this could be a lot of fun.

Good Fortune: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

Good Fortune, written and directed by Aziz Ansari, stars Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, with Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves. It will be released in theaters on October 17, 2025.

