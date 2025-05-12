Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: F1

F1: "Three Laps Is A Lifetime" In The New Trailer And Poster

Warner Bros. and Apple Studios have released the main trailer and a new poster for Joseph Kosinski's latest film, F1, which will be released on June 27th.

The new trailer showcases high-octane racing action and teases a story beyond just speed and competition.

Director Joseph Kosinski brings Top Gun: Maverick technology and cinematic flair to the world of Formula 1.

F1 hits theaters and IMAX on June 27, 2025, with marketing ramping up one month ahead of release.

Warner Bros. and Apple Studios are looking to make a big splash this summer with F1, and it seems they have remembered the movie is coming out in a little over a month, and the marketing will start to kick in. We got a bunch of new images recently, and now we have the main trailer, which tells us a ton about the story and what everyone is trying to accomplish in this film, aside from "car go fast across finish line yay," and a poster. Formula 1 racing has really started to take off in the United States in the last couple of years, so it isn't surprising that someone decided to make a movie about it that leans into the realism. Director Joseph Kosinski is bringing the skills and technology that he developed on the set of Top Gun: Maverick to this film, so, if nothing else, it's going to be a good watch from a technical standpoint.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

