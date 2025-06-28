Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged:

Bugonia: Bees, Conspiracies, And Aliens In First Teaser And Images

The first teaser trailer and images from Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, were released. The film will be released in theaters this October.

Article Summary Bugonia drops its first teaser trailer, unveiling a wild blend of bees, conspiracies, and possible aliens.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in another weird and intriguing story.

Focus Features is eyeing awards season with an October theatrical release, going up against Mortal Kombat II.

The teaser keeps story details mysterious, promising a twisty sci-fi plot perfect for Lanthimos fans.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos is retunring to the fall season with another weird ass looking movie which stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. Lanthimos's films are not for everyone, but if you're into his stuff, you tend to be pretty into all of it. Bugonia is bringing together bees, a very pretty and maybe too perfect appearing boss, and two guys so deep in the conspiracy theory well that they are convinced said boss is an alien. The teaser trailer, which was released earlier this week along with two images, doesn't tell us much about the film, but that's a good thing. This seems like the kind of film you'd want to go into with as little knowledge as possible. Focus Features gave it a prime time for the awards season release date at the end of October, when it will have competition in the form of Mortal Kombat II and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. However, the audiences for those two films probably don't overlap that much, so maybe Bugonia will be fine.

Bugonia: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.

Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos with a screenplay by Will Tracy and produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko. It will star Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone and will have a limited engagement on October 24, 2025, with a wider expansion on October 31, 2025.

