Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, Sony | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Know What You Did Last Summer Gets Many Character Posters
A bunch of character posters for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer were released this morning. The film is out on July 18.
Article Summary
- I Know What You Did Last Summer drops new character posters ahead of its July 18 release.
- The horror reboot is generating major buzz among horror fans and on social media platforms.
- Stars include Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Chase Sui Wonders, and returning cast favorites.
- Sony hopes this new entry will match the box office success of recent horror franchise revivals.
I Know What You Did Last Summer has released a slew of new character posters this morning, and to be honest, the horror fans are embracing this film in a way I was not expecting. Every new release from this film is getting a ton of buzz, and I am floored by it. Starring in the Sony reboot are Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King, and also returning Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing, with Sony releasing the film on July 18th.
I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Trying For Those Scream Dollars
When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. Directed by: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Story by: Leah McKendrick & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Screenplay by: Sam Lansky & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Produced by: Neal H. Moritz, Executive Producers: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Jackie Shenoo, Karina Rahardja.
I Know What You Did Last Summer hopes to follow the pattern that Final Destination: Bloodlines did a couple of months ago. That was also a horror franchise that was gone for a bit, and the anticipation had built up, and now that is one of the biggest successes of the year so far. This is a little different, as that series lends itself to having a whole new cast for each installment more easily than I Know What You Did Last Summer would. Still, if they do half the business that film did, Sony will be dancing in the streets.
I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters on July 18.