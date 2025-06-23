Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, Sony | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer Gets Many Character Posters

A bunch of character posters for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer were released this morning. The film is out on July 18.

The horror reboot is generating major buzz among horror fans and on social media platforms.

Stars include Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Chase Sui Wonders, and returning cast favorites.

Sony hopes this new entry will match the box office success of recent horror franchise revivals.

I Know What You Did Last Summer has released a slew of new character posters this morning, and to be honest, the horror fans are embracing this film in a way I was not expecting. Every new release from this film is getting a ton of buzz, and I am floored by it. Starring in the Sony reboot are Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King, and also returning Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing, with Sony releasing the film on July 18th.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Trying For Those Scream Dollars

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. Directed by: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Story by: Leah McKendrick & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Screenplay by: Sam Lansky & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Produced by: Neal H. Moritz, Executive Producers: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Jackie Shenoo, Karina Rahardja.

I Know What You Did Last Summer hopes to follow the pattern that Final Destination: Bloodlines did a couple of months ago. That was also a horror franchise that was gone for a bit, and the anticipation had built up, and now that is one of the biggest successes of the year so far. This is a little different, as that series lends itself to having a whole new cast for each installment more easily than I Know What You Did Last Summer would. Still, if they do half the business that film did, Sony will be dancing in the streets.

I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters on July 18.

