Chucky Bundle In August Form Scream Factory, Featuring NECA Figure

Chucky fans, a pretty epic box set is coming your way from Scream Factory in August. Child's Play 1,2, and 3 will see 4K releases that month, both individually and in bundle deals. The films will come in a three-disc set for the original, and two-disc sets for parts 2 and 3. No word yet on the special features, but since it is Scream Factory you can bet that there will be plenty. The biggest bundle includes posters of the original release artwork, new artwork from Devon Whitehead for parts 2 and 3 in both poster and slipcover form, pins, postcards, and the coolest thing: an exclusive charred Chucky figure from NECA. That is limited to only 4000 pieces. Check it out below.

"It's been 34 years since Tom Holland's classic Child's Play first hit theaters and introduced audiences to Charles Lee Ray…better known as "Chucky." Now the first three Child's Play films can be experienced like never before in the best video and audio quality ever! These new Scream Factory™ releases mark the North American 4K UHD debuts for the original 1988 Child's Play film, Child's Play 2, and Child's Play 3. Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition slipcover and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features and new extras on Child's Play 2 & 3!"

This ShoutFactory.com exclusive offer contains the following items:

Child's Play [Collector's Edition] 3-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Child's Play 2 [Collector's Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Child's Play 3 [Collector's Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

An exclusive, limited edition 5 ½" tall "Charred Chucky" action figure by NECA ( limited to 4,000 units , this will ship separately from the rest of your order in late 2022 — please note that a handling fee of $6.99 will be added for each action figure ordered)

Two additional slipcovers — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead for Child's Play 2 and Child's Play 3

Two exclusive, limited edition 18" x 24" rolled posters — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art for Child's Play 2 and Child's Play 3 from artist Devon Whitehead (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)

An exclusive, limited edition set of three Child's Play postcards

"Plus, Scream Factory and Gutter Garbs have teamed up to bring you the official Chucky Collectible Enamel Pin Set, exclusive to ShoutFactory.com and limited to 1,000 units."