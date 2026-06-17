Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Captain Lou Albano, cyndi lauper, mattel, Roddy Piper, sdcc, wwe

WWE Mattel SDCC Exclusive Goes Back To The Rock & Wrestling Days

Mattel is paying tribute to the "Rock & Wrestling" era of WWE with their SDCC exclusive this year, featuring a figure of Cyndi Lauper.

Article Summary WWE and Mattel’s 2026 SDCC exclusive is an Elite 3-Pack honoring the classic Rock ‘N’ Wrestling era.

The WWE set includes Cyndi Lauper, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and Captain Lou Albano in one nostalgic release.

Mattel says the WWE exclusive celebrates Lauper’s major role in bringing wrestling, MTV, and pop culture together.

The WWE SDCC exclusive will be sold at San Diego Comic-Con and on Mattel Creations in July for collectors.

WWE and Mattel have always brought a certain flair to their SDCC exclusives over the years, and for 2026, they are continuing that trend. A throwback to the "Rock & Wrestling" days in the '80s, the Elite three-pack of figures revealed today, featuring Captain Lou Albano, Roddy Piper, and the iconic Cyndi Lauper, will be for sale at SDCC and on Mattel Creations in July, as well, for those not in attendance at the show. Check out more details and see pics of the cool packaging for the set below.

WWE SDCC Exclusives Are Always Top-Notch

"Just revealed as a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive, Mattel Creations' new WWE Elite 3-Pack brings together Cyndi Lauper, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Captain Lou Albano, celebrating the legendary Rock 'N' Wrestling era that helped launch WWE into pop culture history. Long before celebrity cameos became commonplace, Cyndi helped redefine the playbook. With her unmistakable style and unforgettable appearances alongside WWE legends, she helped collide music, fashion, MTV, and sports entertainment in a way audiences still remember decades later. Inspired by her iconic Piper's Pit appearance, the set captures one of the most memorable crossover moments of the '80s. Equal parts nostalgia and collector obsession, the release taps into the continued demand for fandom-driven products that celebrate cultural moments beyond traditional toy collecting."

As far as WWE collectors go, this has to be one for the bucket list. Who thought we would get an action figure of Lauper, scaled to fit on our wrestling shelves like this? If it wasn't for her and that era of wrestling, who knows where the business would be right now? It made it mainstream and gave it credibility when they needed it most, and to honor these three special performers and honor the legacy they created in this time is exactly what these exclusives should be. What a home run.

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