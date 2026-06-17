Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Big Baby, Brainstorm Media, cher, Spider One

Big Baby: Spider One And Cher's Slasher Film Hits the Road

Big Baby, a new slasher film from Powerman 5000 lead singer Spider One and executive-produced by the one and only Cher, hits the road for a traveling show.

Article Summary Big Baby is a new slasher from Spider One, with Cher executive producing, ahead of its August 7 digital debut.

The Big Baby roadshow brings signings, screenings, Q&As, photo ops, and themed events to horror fans nationwide.

Stops include Levittown, Smodcastle, Culver Theater, Slasherworld, and Horror Vibes Coffee in Los Angeles.

Spider One’s horror track record with Bury the Bride and Little Bites makes Big Baby one to watch this summer.

Big Baby is a new slasher horror film directed by Powerman 5000 lead singer, Spider One, and executive-produced by the one and only Cher. Other producers include Chaz Bono, Tyler Connolly, Wendy Berry, and Terry Poor. Quite the list there. It stars Brandon Scott (Dead To Me, Blair Witch), Catherine Corcoran (Terrifier), Krsy Fox (Little Bites, Terrifier 3), Adam Marcinowski (Allegoria), Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere, Superman & Lois), Radek Lord (Ballers), Sierra McCormick (The Vast Of Night), Chaz Bono (American Horror Story), Kate Freund (Creepshow), Torio Van Grol, Cameron Cowperthwaite (Dahmer, Fallout), Kirby Bliss Blanton (The Green Inferno, Project X), and Nelson Leis (The Last Of Us, The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina).

Big Baby Is Touring The Country

Here is the synopsis: "A nightmare involving a maniac killer in a baby mask serves as inspiration for horror screenwriter Adam Lewis's new script. As more nightmares, visions, and real-life terror begin to challenge Adam's sanity, he finds himself in a desperate struggle to control his writing, his reality, and who will be Big Baby's next victim." The film will debut on digital services from Brainstorm Media on August 7, but before that, they are doing an old-school traveling roadshow, hitting the following places:

July 11 from 10-4 pm at Scarepros Levittown, PA – Signing with Spider One and Krsy Fox- Photo Op with Big Baby

July 12 at 4 pm at Smodcastle – Special Screening Hosted by Kevin Smith, Followed by Q&A with Spider One and Krsy Fox

July 23 at Culver Theater – Special Screening Hosted by Dead Meat's James A Janisse

July 27-August 10 at Slasherworld – Big Baby Exhibit and Photo ops at Slasherworld

August 15th at Horror Vibes Coffee – Horror Vibes Coffee in LA with Specialty Drink & Giveaways and Photo Ops

Spider One, Rob Zombie's brother, shares his passion for horror, and his first two films, Bury the Bride and Little Bites, were enjoyable watches, so I would expect the same from this one. The roadshow is a neat idea, I just wish it were coming anywhere near me so I could go check it out.

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