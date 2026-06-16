Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Hannah Grace, Icebreaker, netflix

Icebreaker: Because Netflix Knows You Want Even More Hockey Romance

Netflix is diving into the hockey romance game, announcing a series adaptation based on Hannah Grace's book Icebreaker and its sequels.

Article Summary Netflix has ordered an Icebreaker series, adapting Hannah Grace’s bestselling Maple Hills hockey romance books.

Icebreaker follows a figure skater and a college hockey captain forced to share a rink after a facilities mishap.

The adaptation arrives as hockey romance surges in popularity, signaling more sports romance series could follow.

Amanda Lasher will serve as showrunner, with Jade Bartlett writing and Alex Cooper producing for Netflix.

Netflix has announced it will produce a new series based on the best-selling Maple Hills book series and its first book, Icebreaker, by author Hannah Grace. The romance series has been one of the most popular sports romance books on the shelf, as hockey-set romances have become all the rage in the book world over the last couple of years. Thanks to the success of Heated Rivalry, be prepared for an onslaught of this type of series being greenlit now. "Sharpen your skates! ICEBREAKER, a new series based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Hannah Grace, is coming to Netflix. A competitive figure skater and a college hockey captain develop an unexpected partnership when a facilities mishap forces them to share the same rink…" Netflix wrote on their X post announcing the series.

Icebreaker Is Quite Popular

Here is the synopsis of the novel: "Anastasia Allen has worked her entire life for a shot at Team USA. It looks like everything is going according to plan when she gets a full scholarship to the University of California, Maple Hills, and lands a place on their competitive figure skating team. Nothing will stand in her way, not even the captain of the hockey team, Nate Hawkins. Nate's focus as team captain is on keeping his team on the ice. Which is tricky when a facilities mishap means they are forced to share a rink with the figure skating team—including Anastasia, who clearly can't stand him. But when Anastasia's skating partner faces an uncertain future, she may have to look to Nate to take her shot. Sparks fly, but Anastasia isn't worried…because she could never like a hockey player, right?" Netflix has set the creative team for Unwell Productions, with Amanda Lasher serving as showrunner and Alex Cooper set to produce. Jade Bartlett wrote the pilot and will work with Lasher to write the rest of the series.

"I have been a fan of steamy YA since the 7th grade; reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a text book," Lasher said in a statement when the announcement first dropped. "I love this genre, and it's been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace's beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen."

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