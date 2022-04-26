CinemaCon 2022: Bullet Train First Impressions – This One Seems Solid

The Sony presentation at CinemaCon, after we got through all of the thank yous and whatnot, got kicked off with a bang. Or, in this case, a train because we got to see some of the upcoming Bullet Train. It was both surprising and not at all surprising that Sony brought this movie out. We learned about it for the first time last CinemaCon, but there aren't any posters or displays on the show floor for the film. That didn't stop director David Leitch from coming out and talking about how excited he is to show off this movie. It looked like he might screen the entire thing for a moment, but instead, we got the first "reel," which was about fifteen minutes or so. So here are our spoiler-free first impressions for this one.

Something to realize is Leitch is one of the best action directors working right now and came up with John Wick director Chad Stahelski. The two of them ended up going their separate ways, and Leitch has been bouncing around doing some fantastic movies ever since. The first fifteen minutes of Bullet Train are a nice reminder of just how good Leitch is. Everything about the shots is meticulous, and there isn't a frame that feels wasted. We don't have a ton of action scenes to go on, but the brief one we did see was glorious, funny, and the kind of violent fun that Leitch seems to bring to the big screen.

As for the already impressive cast of Bullet Train, we got the chance to see a decent portion of them, but the main people we followed around here were Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, and Brian Tyree Henry. Taylor-Johnson and Henry are absolutely hilarious as a duo, and their scenes were probably the highlight of the entire footage. If there is a potential for anyone to run away with this movie, it might be the two of them. Everyone else that we got to see is clearly having a ball with what they are doing, and that kind of energy translates beautifully on screen.

Bullet Train also doesn't waste a lot of time setting us some basic stakes for a decent more of the cast and what kind of people and their motivations. We learn a ton about Pitt's character just by seeing how he reacts to a conversation that he is having with his handler. It's a lovely example of show don't tell, which is always fun to see. This movie looks very promising and is something to keep an eye on as we get closer to a very packed summer.

Summary: An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch, stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio. It will be released on July 29th.