How Your Cinema Reacts To Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Ending

Editor's Note: This article is SPOILER FREE in terms of the contents of the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it does discuss how the film ends and how audiences might react to it.

Yesterday I went with my youngest to the UK Gala Premiere of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in the IMAX Cineworld on Leicester Square, which meant free popcorn and beer for attendees, posters, and collectible cards on our way out, and Daniel Kaluuya, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld introducing the film. Odds are that when you see it, you won't get those extras. But you may get the exact same audience response at the very end of the movie, as three words come up in comic book lettering type. And they are "To Be Continued."

Back in December 2021, teasers for the film revealed that the movie was to be called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). By the time that came to being released in cinemas, the last bit was gone. It was also announced that it would be followed up in 2024 by Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse. All this passed me by, of course. Going into see Dune, I knew, seeing Avengers: Infinity War, it was made clear from the beginning.

But I'd forgotten if I knew any of this about Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Sitting there in my seat with the IMAX words towering over me, I started doing a David Tennant impersonation, "What, What, What?" And I was in a cinema with many people who were involved in making the film, and still, the shocked outrage reactions across the cinema were clear. We had enjoyed the film; it is really rather entertaining on all manner of levels. (I may have a special appreciation for the asterisked editorial note appearing on the bottom right corner of the IMAX screen to explain what the Hammer Dimension was), but few in that screening – who were probably best placed to know what was coming, were expecting it. It is something I am hearing has been repeated across screenings. Very few people knew this was coming. Indeed, that was the only complaint I have heard about the film, one that might have been avoided by keeping the "Part One" on the posters.

So yes, I remember mocking people who were upset at the ending of Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, which sees the Hobbits walk up a hill, and that's it. And now I find myself hoisted by my own Spider-Petard. Petard Parker. Whatever you want to call it.

