Cocaine Bear Starts Streaming On Peacock Next Week Cocaine Bear is coming off a very successful theatrical run, and will be available to stream on #Peacock starting next week.

Cocaine Bear arrived in theaters last month promising mayhem and a bear doing drugs, and it delivered on both. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the action comedy has grossed $83 million worldwide, and as is the way these days, the film's streaming date is sooner than you would think. The film will be on Peacock starting next week. The Blu-ray of the film will be out July 1st as a "Maximum Rampage" Edition. Even for a movie that has made almost $90 million at the box office, time will be kind to this one, and I can see it playing in cult classic screenings for years to come going forward.

Cocaine Bear Should Do Really Well On Streaming

"Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), O'Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (2019's Charlie's Angels) and Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), with Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark). Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar® winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) for Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect franchise) and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) for Jurassic Party Productions and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller. The film is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small, and Nikki Baida."