Chris Pratt on The Super Mario Bros. Movie's High Expectations Mario voice actor Chris Pratt is revealing his thoughts on the pressures of adapting popular IPs and how the film will be interpreted by fans.

The beloved Mario universe is and always will be a hit with fans of all ages. Courtesy of its timeless nature, Nintendo has remained a true gaming staple throughout its history, with the expansive Mario IP serving as a catalyst for endless releases, spinoff titles, merchandise, and more — plus, they happen to be some of the most successful games of all time. So obviously, the upcoming live-action launch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is kind of a big deal for both fans and higher-ups with Nintendo (which is also co-produced by Universal Pictures).

With the film being right around the corner, the voice of the newest Mario iteration is now addressing the mounting pressure that comes with taking on something as grand as the legendary character and his dazzling world.

Your Mario Childhood Memories Are Safe with The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Allegedly)

While discussing the film's major IP pressure and longtime fans' high expectations for an official film, the voice of Mario himself (Chris Pratt) offered his take on how The Super Mario Bros. Movie handles this massive endeavor. "It makes sense; I was pretty nervous when they offered it to me. I thought, 'Wow, let's not screw this up.' That's where it all comes from, I think. People are passionate about this character, and they've probably seen some of their favorite IP getting screwed up. It's kind of a cynical business." Pratt tells The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor then continues, "People make movies just because a title has reach. I saw it with the Lego Movie. I was like, 'How are you going to make a movie about Legos? What is that?' And then [Chris Miller] and [Phil Lord] made this incredible movie; I was part of it, I loved it. So it's a big challenge. Just because something has reach doesn't mean it's going to be a good movie, and there's instances of people making bad movies and ruining people's childhoods. So the pressure was on to not do that, and, thankfully, we didn't. I think the movie is fantastic, and I think your childhood is firmly intact."

The Super Mario Bros Movie officially hits theaters on April 5, 2023.